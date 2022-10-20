Previous
Next
Just Past Ooh Aah Point by kvphoto
Photo 1385

Just Past Ooh Aah Point

I love this spot on the South Kaibab trail… it is so enchanting. It makes me think of the staircase up to the church in the movie Manma Mia. I’m not sure why but it does.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
379% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

kali ace
I can see the similarity!
October 21st, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture and scene.
October 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise