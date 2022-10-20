Sign up
Photo 1385
Just Past Ooh Aah Point
I love this spot on the South Kaibab trail… it is so enchanting. It makes me think of the staircase up to the church in the movie Manma Mia. I'm not sure why but it does.
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
2
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
Tags
trail
,
arizona
,
grand-canyon
kali
ace
I can see the similarity!
October 21st, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture and scene.
October 21st, 2022
