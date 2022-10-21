Previous
Along the North Kaibab Trail by kvphoto
Photo 1386

Along the North Kaibab Trail

Friday, October 21, 2022. (No need to comment--- filling in my calendar from my Rim to Rim Backpacking trip... just realized today that I never posted pictures from my backpacking trip from 2022).

I got up at 3:30 am this morning to get ready to meet the group at 4:45 am at the backcountry office. I left my truck & camper and loaded my backpack into the 12 passenger van that took us to the North rim. It was a bumpy ride and but we made it to the North Kaibab trailhead (8,250 feet) and began out backpacking trip into the canyon at about 10:15 am. The trail was gorgeous and at high elevation there were still a lot of amazing fall colors. We passed through the Kaibab formation (limestone deposited about 270 million years ago) and then stopped at the Coconino Overlook. Here we could look down the canyon. What a view.. we could see the South rim across the way… our final destination we would see in 5 short days.

We passed through the Supai tunnel CCC blasted this tunnel through the rock formation in 1930. Next we came to the Bridge in the Redwall. The planks on the bridge looked brand new… I guess they had been recently replaced. We walked on for quite a while and then came to a section called the Needle. There used to be a tunnel to pass through called the “Eye of the Needle” but sometime ago it broke free of the rock wall. As we continued to walk this amazing trail we saw the waters flowing from Roaring Springs. Since 1970 and the completion of the transcanyon pipeline Roaring Springs has provided all of the water needs for the South Rim. The water flows under its own pressure from its origin on the North Kaibab trail halfway up the Bright Angel trail where it is then pumped the rest of the way to the south rim.

At the roaring springs rest house we snacked and took a well deserved break. From here all the way to Cottonwood Campground we heard the soothing sounds of rushing water and wind blowing through the canyon. We arrived at Cottonwood Campground (4,080 feet) in the late afternoon and set up camp and had a nice hot dinner. We turned in early (8 pm) to get ready for our 2nd day of descent. We had walked 6.8 miles and descended 4,170 feet… an amazing and memorable hike.
KV

ace
@kvphoto
@kvphoto
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wow what an adventure! Gorgeous place!
August 3rd, 2024  
KV ace
@corinnec It was a phenomenal adventure... I can't believe I never edited or looked at photos from my trip... I was away from home for a whole month during that trip and in so many gorgeous places I guess I was overwhelmed with so many photos to look at.
August 3rd, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Still worth posting from 2022! Love it
August 3rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
August 3rd, 2024  
Barb ace
This photo is spectacular! And I loved reading about your trip! Glad you are posting about it!
August 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@kvphoto You came back with stunning shots too!
August 3rd, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
Sounds like a wonderful and challenging adventure!
August 3rd, 2024  
