Saturday, October 22, 2022. (No need to comment--- I am filling in my main calendar from my Grand Canyon Rim to Rim Backpacking trip... just realized today that I never posted pictures in my main folder. At the time I posted about my trip to a travelogue folder).If you are interested in reading about my hike on the 2nd day of my Grand Canyon backpacking trip you can find that post here: https://365project.org/kvphoto/traveloguse/2022-10-22