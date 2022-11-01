Sign up
Photo 1391
Spruce Canyon Solitude
Beautiful trail… I could hear birds singing and squirrels running around… I saw no one on the trail… solitude!
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
1
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1694
photos
160
followers
158
following
381% complete
View this month »
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
1389
1390
1391
1388
20
21
1389
1390
22
1391
23
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
1st November 2022 10:28am
Tags
autumn
,
trail
,
colorado
,
mesa-verde
Diana
ace
Amazing textures and colours.
November 6th, 2022
