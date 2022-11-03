Previous
Abilene State Park Pecan Tree by kvphoto
Abilene State Park Pecan Tree

This pecan tree looked really old but stretched out above me in all its glory. It produces one of my favorite nuts.
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

KV

@kvphoto
Diana ace
Stunning against that beautiful sky.
November 8th, 2022  
