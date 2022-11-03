Sign up
Photo 1393
Abilene State Park Pecan Tree
This pecan tree looked really old but stretched out above me in all its glory. It produces one of my favorite nuts.
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
Photo Details
Tags
texas
pecan
treee
abilene state park
Diana
ace
Stunning against that beautiful sky.
November 8th, 2022
