Photo 1396
LeFluer's Bluff State Park
Lovely yellow flowers are seen in the background in this view just off the main drive to the campground at LeFluer's Bluff State Park in Jackson, MS.
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
1
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1742
photos
160
followers
156
following
392% complete
1425
1426
1427
1428
1429
1430
1431
1432
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
5th November 2022 3:49pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
water
,
flowers
,
cypress
,
swamp
,
jackson ms
,
lefleur’s bluff state park
Bucktree
ace
Gorgeous shot with reflections, textures and vivid colors.
December 12th, 2022
