LeFluer's Bluff State Park by kvphoto
LeFluer's Bluff State Park

Lovely yellow flowers are seen in the background in this view just off the main drive to the campground at LeFluer's Bluff State Park in Jackson, MS.
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Bucktree ace
Gorgeous shot with reflections, textures and vivid colors.
December 12th, 2022  
