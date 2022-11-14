Sign up
Photo 1403
Molten Orange Sunrise
This morning the sunrise was spectacular so I flew my drone for the first time since well before my trip. This was taken at about 360 feet above my home.
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
1
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1713
photos
159
followers
158
following
384% complete
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
281
1398
1399
1400
282
1401
1402
1403
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FC3170
Taken
14th November 2022 7:06am
Tags
blue
,
sunrise
,
orange
,
magenta
,
drone
,
acworth georgia
,
mavic air 2
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous colours.
November 14th, 2022
