Molten Orange Sunrise by kvphoto
Photo 1403

Molten Orange Sunrise

This morning the sunrise was spectacular so I flew my drone for the first time since well before my trip. This was taken at about 360 feet above my home.
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
384% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous colours.
November 14th, 2022  
