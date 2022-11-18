Previous
Echinacea Movement by kvphoto
Photo 1407

Echinacea Movement

Three shots... each with a different focus edited together for effect.
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
385% complete

Mags ace
That's pretty cool! Makes a nice sense of movement.
November 18th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
This is so nice! Like a painting
November 18th, 2022  
