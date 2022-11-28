Previous
Morning Light by kvphoto
Photo 1416

Morning Light

“Every sunrise is like a new page, a chance to right ourselves and receive each day in all its glory. Each day is a wonder.”

— Oprah Winfrey

DJI Mavic Air 2 Drone shot taken at 390 feet above my home.
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
Photo Details

Diana ace
I love it!
November 29th, 2022  
