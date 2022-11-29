Previous
View from Above by kvphoto
Photo 1417

View from Above

Drone view of our neighborhood... nice to still have a few leaves left on our trees but they are coming down quickly. This is kind of a wonky angled panorama but I sort of like it.
29th November 2022

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Great colors. Love the distortion.
November 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
How beautiful, I remember a similar shot where you pointed to your house. Such a fabulous neighbourhood in nature.
November 29th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Outstanding.
November 29th, 2022  
