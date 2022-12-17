Previous
Next
Palms by kvphoto
Photo 1437

Palms

“Focus on this moment. Hold your hand and see what it feels like. Go look at some grass. Talk to a palm tree. Outrun a Ferrari. Experience life.”

—Frederick Lenz
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
393% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Nice pov.
December 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise