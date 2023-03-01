Previous
Tulip Poplar by kvphoto
Photo 1511

Tulip Poplar

"Climb the mountains and get their good tidings. Nature's peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees."

--John Muir
KV

@kvphoto
Photo Details

Heather ace
Beautiful green in the sunlight! A lovely sight, too!
March 8th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Graceful branches! Our Tulip tree is far from blooming as we still have freezing temperatures.
March 8th, 2023  
