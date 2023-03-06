Previous
Worm Moon by kvphoto
Worm Moon

"The full moon - the mandala of the sky."

--Tom Robbins
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
Incredible
March 8th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So beautiful
March 8th, 2023  
Heather ace
Beautiful capture of the brushstrokes in the sky and the warm light of the moon! Fav
March 8th, 2023  
