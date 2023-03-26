Previous
Next
Frozen Flower by kvphoto
Photo 1530

Frozen Flower

Found this frozen flower while cleaning out the freezer... thought I'd give it another shot before tossing it. The colors were remarkably brilliant still considering it has been in the freezer a long time... over a year... possibly longer.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
419% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Amazing longevity! Makes a neat shot
March 30th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Nice capture. The color and texture are beautiful.
March 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise