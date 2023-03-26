Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1530
Frozen Flower
Found this frozen flower while cleaning out the freezer... thought I'd give it another shot before tossing it. The colors were remarkably brilliant still considering it has been in the freezer a long time... over a year... possibly longer.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1844
photos
151
followers
149
following
419% complete
View this month »
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
1531
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
26th March 2023 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
flower
,
frozen flower
Milanie
ace
Amazing longevity! Makes a neat shot
March 30th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Nice capture. The color and texture are beautiful.
March 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close