Photo 1551
Dogwood Bloom
“The bloom may be brief but the memory of its beauty will last a lifetime.”
― Doe Zantamata
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
1
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365.
1864
photos
149
followers
148
following
424% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
10th April 2023 8:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bloom
,
dogwood
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely focus a d pov. Fav
April 11th, 2023
