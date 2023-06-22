Previous
House Fly on Allium by kvphoto
House Fly on Allium

I saw these bugs flying around the allium but they were too small to tell what they were until I looked at the image on the computer and discovered how beautiful the wings are on an ordinary pesky house fly.
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
