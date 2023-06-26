Sign up
Photo 1628
Wasp on Mint
"Nothing goes to waste on the journey of life. Both good and bad experiences shape your mind and heart for what is to come."
--Leon Brown
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
4
5
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
1945
photos
145
followers
142
following
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
1630
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
28th June 2023 2:45pm
Public
plant
,
macro
,
mint
,
wasp
Bucktree
ace
Fantastic capture.
June 28th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
June 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great capture of this interesting looking wasp.
June 28th, 2023
Heather
ace
A super close-up! Great focus and wonderful light capture! Fav
June 28th, 2023
