Blue Skimmer by kvphoto
Photo 1638

Blue Skimmer

This little dragonfly didn’t mind having his picture taken. The sharpest images that I got of him were on an iron post which wasn’t as pretty as this zinnia… I picked the shot with the flower instead.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Renee Salamon ace
What a delightful face - beautiful capture and stunning colour
July 6th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Terrific shot
July 6th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Stunning shot
July 6th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great detail & lovely flower.
July 6th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Fantastic fav
July 6th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful capture.
July 6th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Super shot
July 6th, 2023  
