Photo 1638
Blue Skimmer
This little dragonfly didn’t mind having his picture taken. The sharpest images that I got of him were on an iron post which wasn’t as pretty as this zinnia… I picked the shot with the flower instead.
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
7
7
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I'm still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
1953
photos
146
followers
143
following
448% complete
View this month »
1631
1632
1633
1634
1635
1636
1637
1638
macro
dragonfly
zinnia
“blue
skimmer”
Renee Salamon
ace
What a delightful face - beautiful capture and stunning colour
July 6th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Terrific shot
July 6th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning shot
July 6th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great detail & lovely flower.
July 6th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Fantastic fav
July 6th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful capture.
July 6th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Super shot
July 6th, 2023
