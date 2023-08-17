Sign up
Photo 1680
Andrews Creek
"As long as I live, I'll hear waterfalls and birds and winds sing."
--John Muir
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
KV
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2017
photos
142
followers
140
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
17th August 2023 5:55pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterfall
,
cascades
,
rocky mountain national park'
,
andrews creek
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely silky cascading water.
September 15th, 2023
