Previous
Next
Moonrise by kvphoto
Photo 1682

Moonrise

"Perhaps the crescent moon smiles in doubt at being told that it is a fragment awaiting perfection."

--Rabindranath Tagore
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
464% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Such a nice and peaceful image
September 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great mountain silhouettes and crescent moon.
September 12th, 2023  
Heather ace
Love the silhouettes and how the moon is between the clouds! Fav
September 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise