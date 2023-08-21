Sign up
Photo 1682
Moonrise
"Perhaps the crescent moon smiles in doubt at being told that it is a fragment awaiting perfection."
--Rabindranath Tagore
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
3
6
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I'm still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Tags
moonrise
,
montana
,
lewis & clark caverns state park
Corinne C
ace
Such a nice and peaceful image
September 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great mountain silhouettes and crescent moon.
September 12th, 2023
Heather
ace
Love the silhouettes and how the moon is between the clouds! Fav
September 12th, 2023
