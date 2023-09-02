Sign up
Photo 1694
Traveling Trio
Comments not necessary... trying to fill in my calendar. This is a fun shot of my travel companions on our recent 41 day camping adventure. We were sitting on a dock and the chairs behind us didn't look great so I removed the background.
2nd September 2023
2nd Sep 23
5
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2038
photos
144
followers
140
following
472% complete
View this month »
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
1723
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fun
,
travel
,
companions
Mags
ace
You three look great! Travel must agree with you.
October 1st, 2023
KV
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks so much Mags... it was such a fantastic trip... we have a great life... I am so thankful.
October 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
@kvphoto
I'll bet and blessed too. =)
October 1st, 2023
Heather
ace
A great shot of the three of you!
October 1st, 2023
Babs
ace
What a great shot of the three of you.
October 1st, 2023
