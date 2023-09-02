Previous
Next
Traveling Trio by kvphoto
Photo 1694

Traveling Trio

Comments not necessary... trying to fill in my calendar. This is a fun shot of my travel companions on our recent 41 day camping adventure. We were sitting on a dock and the chairs behind us didn't look great so I removed the background.
2nd September 2023 2nd Sep 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
472% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
You three look great! Travel must agree with you.
October 1st, 2023  
KV ace
@marlboromaam thanks so much Mags... it was such a fantastic trip... we have a great life... I am so thankful.
October 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
@kvphoto I'll bet and blessed too. =)
October 1st, 2023  
Heather ace
A great shot of the three of you!
October 1st, 2023  
Babs ace
What a great shot of the three of you.
October 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise