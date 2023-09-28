Previous
Limbs Akimbo by kvphoto
Photo 1714

Limbs Akimbo

"Tree limbs rise and fall like the ecstatic arms of those who have submitted to the mystical life. Leaf sounds talk together like poets making fresh metaphors."

--Rumi
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Corinne C ace
Great composition
September 28th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Stunning capture and pov
September 28th, 2023  
