Photo 1726
Wide
Wide open vista. The North Georgia mountains taken from Georgia's highest peak - Brasstown Bald.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
1
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2042
photos
144
followers
140
following
473% complete
1720
1721
1722
1723
1724
1725
1726
1727
7
1
3
365
ILCE-7M3
2nd October 2023 2:10pm
mountains
,
georgia
,
wide
,
oct23words
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic layers of blues!
October 5th, 2023
