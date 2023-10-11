Previous
Surprised by kvphoto
I was surprised to see a fellow hiker in these Vibram five finger shoes… they don’t look very comfortable to me but his wife said he has worn this style of shoe for 20 years.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Dawn ace
This a first for me a cool image of these interesting shoes
October 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
Interesting sort of shoe!
October 12th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Don't see the benefit other then being different.
October 12th, 2023  
