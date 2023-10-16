Previous
Ethereal by kvphoto
Ethereal

Cades Cove in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park has always touched my soul with its etheral beauty. We drove the loop road twice on our recent visit. This was taken on Sparks Lane after a rain storm.
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

KV

January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Heather ace
Love the colours and the low-hanging clouds over the mountains! Fav
October 16th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous county road
October 17th, 2023  
