Previous
Fountain Magic by kvphoto
Photo 1772

Fountain Magic

"A kind heart is a fountain of gladness, making everything in its vicinity freshen into smiles."

--Washington Irving
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
485% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A wonderful portrait with a lovely composition.
November 20th, 2023  
Heather ace
Such a sweet candid! Fav
November 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
November 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise