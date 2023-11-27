Sign up
Previous
Photo 1779
Powerlines
"Faith is like electricity. You can't see it, but you can see the light."
--Gregory Dickow
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
3
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2096
photos
146
followers
140
following
487% complete
View this month »
1779
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
27th November 2023 7:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
powerlines
,
sony-a7rv
,
acworth-georgia
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous lighting!
November 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
The pylons make great silhouettes.
November 27th, 2023
Heather
ace
Who would think that powerlines could look so attractive- they look great in silhouette and against that gorgeous sunrise sky! Fav
November 27th, 2023
