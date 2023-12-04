Sign up
Previous
Photo 1787
Early Light
"I have always been delighted at the prospect of a new day, a fresh try, one more start, with perhaps a bit of magic waiting somewhere behind the morning."
--J. B. Priestley
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I'm still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
489% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
4th December 2023 7:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
early
,
leaves
,
trees
,
sunrise
,
silhouette
,
sony-a7rv
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 5th, 2023
