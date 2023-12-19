Previous
Woodpecker by kvphoto
Photo 1801

Woodpecker

"As the woodpecker taps in a spiral quest
From the root to the top of the tree,
Then flies to another tree,
So have I bored into life to find what lay therein,
And now it is time to die,
And I will fly to another tree."

--Sidney Lanier
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Beverley ace
Magnificent
December 22nd, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
December 22nd, 2023  
