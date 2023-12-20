Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk by kvphoto
Photo 1802

Red Shouldered Hawk

"A pine needle fell in the forest. The hawk saw it. The deer heard it. The white bear smelled it."

--Edith Pattou
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365.
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Oh wow… I love it! Also a beautiful verse
December 22nd, 2023  
