Previous
Photo 1827
Red Bellied Woodpecker
Spotted this beauty high up in one of my backyard trees.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
2
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
2150
photos
151
followers
141
following
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
1823
293
1824
294
1825
1826
295
1827
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
13th January 2024 2:54pm
Tags
bird
,
red-bellied-woodpecker
,
sony-a7rv
Heather
ace
A fabulous capture! Super focus and such great colours in the sunlight and against the blue sky! Fav
January 13th, 2024
Kathy Burzynski
love your bird photography!! It has never been a strength of mine. This could be a great entry for January's monthly theme challenge - close-up - Here is the link to the challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48778/new-january-theme-close-up-and-vote-december-theme-finalists
If interested tag your photo "Theme-January2024"
January 13th, 2024
