Eastern Towhee by kvphoto
Photo 1855

Eastern Towhee

I was excited to see this bird very briefly as it perched upon our fence. The Eastern Towhee is a very infrequent visitor but certainly a very welcomed one.

More info on this bird: https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Eastern_Towhee/overview
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

KV

@kvphoto
@kvphoto
Corinne C ace
Stunning pic
February 10th, 2024  
Heather ace
A super shot! Great focus and detail! Look at that red eye! (And thank you for the link. I like listening to / learning their call) Fav
February 10th, 2024  
📷 Raymond ace
So pretty!
February 10th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture of this beautiful bird
February 10th, 2024  
Beverley
Stunning…
Stunning…
February 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What a lovely little bird.
February 10th, 2024  
