Previous
Photo 1858
On the Fence
Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.
--Maya Angelou
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
3
4
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2190
photos
157
followers
142
following
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
13th February 2024 2:36pm
bird
fence
yellow-rumped-warbler
sony-a7rv
Joan Robillard
ace
Great close up
February 13th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
February 13th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Another lovely little bird to add to this months collection.
February 13th, 2024
