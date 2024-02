Yellow-Bellied Sapsucker

"As long as I live, I'll hear waterfalls and birds and winds sing."



--John Muir--had a very nice 5 mile hike today under a gorgeous blue sky... came home and spotted some beautiful woodpeckers in the backyard... nice day! I'm out of time today for comments but thanks so much for your comments on my camellia photo posted yesterday. Hope you have a great day!!!