Photo 1872
Osprey
We are camping at the lake and walked over to the south campground that opens on March 1st. We were happy to see an osprey.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
1
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2208
photos
160
followers
143
following
513% complete
1866
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
307
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
Tags
bird
,
fish
,
breakfast
,
osprey
,
bif
,
sony-a7rv
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic! Carrying a fish!
February 28th, 2024
