Mated Pair by kvphoto
Photo 1879

Mated Pair

The mated pair of hawks appeared in my neighbor's tree this morning while I was eating breakfast. I saw some brief mating action and then they separated on the limb.

5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Milanie ace
Nice catch
March 5th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely composition
March 5th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A lovely image
March 5th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture
March 5th, 2024  
Mallory ace
A great capture!
March 5th, 2024  
