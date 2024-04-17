Previous
Maidenhair Fern by kvphoto
Maidenhair Fern

The Great Smoky Mountain National Park gerts a lot of rain and has a lot of greenery. I spotted this gorgeous fern on the side of Little River Road.
17th April 2024

KV

@kvphoto
