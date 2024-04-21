Sign up
Photo 1926
Dogwood in Cades Cove
I enjoyed my camper rally in Townsend, Tennessee last weekend and was able to find a little time to visit Cades Cove and the Great Smoky Mountain National Park... I wish I had a few more days to enjoy the park.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
7
4
Tags
tree
,
tennessee
,
dogwood
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
great-smoky-mountain-national-park
,
cades-cove
Cathy
Cades Cove is one of the most beautiful places in the whole world! I lived near there growing up… every guy I ever dated took me to Cades Cove! Your photo is fabulous!!! ❤️
April 23rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks such a lovely area.
April 23rd, 2024
KV
ace
@calm
thanks Cathy… it has always been one of my favorite places to visit… so lush and lovely.
@wakelys
thanks Susan… it is quite beautiful in rain or shine.
April 23rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
What a stunning view, beautiful messages too, certainly looks and reads like a very special place to visit.
I know I’d love it!
April 23rd, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Gorgeous scenery.
April 23rd, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful scenery
April 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 23rd, 2024
