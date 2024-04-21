Previous
Dogwood in Cades Cove by kvphoto
Dogwood in Cades Cove

I enjoyed my camper rally in Townsend, Tennessee last weekend and was able to find a little time to visit Cades Cove and the Great Smoky Mountain National Park... I wish I had a few more days to enjoy the park.
Cathy
Cades Cove is one of the most beautiful places in the whole world! I lived near there growing up… every guy I ever dated took me to Cades Cove! Your photo is fabulous!!! ❤️
April 23rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
This looks such a lovely area.
April 23rd, 2024  
KV ace
@calm thanks Cathy… it has always been one of my favorite places to visit… so lush and lovely.

@wakelys thanks Susan… it is quite beautiful in rain or shine.
April 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
What a stunning view, beautiful messages too, certainly looks and reads like a very special place to visit.
I know I’d love it!
April 23rd, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Gorgeous scenery.
April 23rd, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful scenery
April 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 23rd, 2024  
