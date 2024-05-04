Previous
Clematis by kvphoto
Photo 1939

Clematis

"You don't have to be like anyone else. You just need to learn more about your own creative self and start blooming."

--Deborah Day--I posted a solarized version of this shot in my extras folder - https://365project.org/kvphoto/extras/2024-05-04 Which one do you like best?
4th May 2024 4th May 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
531% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely flower. I am enjoying mine starting to bloom.
May 4th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful capture.
May 4th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful detail!
May 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise