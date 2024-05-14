Previous
Brown Headed Cowbird by kvphoto
Photo 1949

Brown Headed Cowbird

“Imagine a temple inside your mind, a haven from the chaos of the world. Visit often.”

—Marianne Williamson
14th May 2024 14th May 24

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
LManning (Laura) ace
Absolutely fabulous light.
May 14th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very well captured.
May 14th, 2024  
Lin ace
WOW - instant fav - the lighting is gorgeous.
May 14th, 2024  
