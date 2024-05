Helicopter Saw Over Woods

As we headed to Hightower Creek Winery we ran into a traffic stop where they only allowed one lane of the two lane traffic to proceed at a time. This was to redirect traffic around where this helicopter saw was trimming trees on the side of the road. We stopped at the winery and finally say the helicopter ride with the blade dangling below. This is the second time we’ve seen one of these but the first time to get any photos.