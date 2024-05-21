Previous
View from Brasstown Bald by kvphoto
Photo 1956

View from Brasstown Bald

On a clear day you can see a very long way from the Brasstown Bald Observation Deck. This is the highest point of elevation in Georgia at 4,784 feet above sea level.

More info: https://gofindoutdoors.org/sites/brasstown-bald/
