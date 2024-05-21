Sign up
Previous
Photo 1956
View from Brasstown Bald
On a clear day you can see a very long way from the Brasstown Bald Observation Deck. This is the highest point of elevation in Georgia at 4,784 feet above sea level.
More info:
https://gofindoutdoors.org/sites/brasstown-bald/
21st May 2024
21st May 24
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2327
photos
158
followers
146
following
535% complete
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1951
1952
342
1953
1954
1955
343
1956
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
20th May 2024 11:07am
Privacy
Public
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
mountains
,
georgia
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
brasstown-bald
