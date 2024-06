Bee Balm

"The balm of life, a kind and faithful friend."



--Mercy Otis Warren--The bee balm in our flower bed gets powdery mildew so easily... if the flower wasn't so pretty I think I would pull it up and plant something else. I tried to wash the leaves off and that didn't work so I sprayed neem oil... I just hate putting any spray out there... any ideas from the gardeners on 365?