Imperfectly Perfect by kvphoto
Photo 1995

Imperfectly Perfect

"I always find beauty in things that are odd and imperfect - they are much more interesting."

--Marc Jacobs
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Rob Z ace
And so wonderfully shown
June 29th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
This is a fabulous capture!
June 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
June 29th, 2024  
