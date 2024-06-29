Sign up
Previous
Photo 1995
Imperfectly Perfect
"I always find beauty in things that are odd and imperfect - they are much more interesting."
--Marc Jacobs
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
3
4
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2371
photos
162
followers
149
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
28th June 2024 2:17pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
butterfly
,
imperfect
,
spicebush-swallowtail
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
smith-gilbert-gardens
Rob Z
ace
And so wonderfully shown
June 29th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
This is a fabulous capture!
June 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
June 29th, 2024
