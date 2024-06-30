Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1996
Surfing the Leaf
This little beauty, a painted lady, looked like she/he was going to slide right down this leaf... it didn't happen but that was my first thought when I took the photo.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
9
8
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2373
photos
163
followers
150
following
546% complete
View this month »
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
Latest from all albums
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
349
1996
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
9
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
28th June 2024 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
butterfly
,
painted-lady
,
imperfect
,
30dayswild
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
smith-gilbert-gardens
Corinne C
ace
Delightful
June 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
June 30th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Great eye to find this awesome close up
June 30th, 2024
Karen
ace
Your butterfly captures are absolutely beautiful. Each one is such a delight, and this one is no exception. Awesome!
June 30th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture!
June 30th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lol - I think she has the back foot anchored around the edge of the leaf...
June 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
Marvelous shot!
June 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
June 30th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Stunning capture
June 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close