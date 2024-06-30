Previous
Surfing the Leaf

This little beauty, a painted lady, looked like she/he was going to slide right down this leaf... it didn't happen but that was my first thought when I took the photo.
Corinne C ace
Delightful
June 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
June 30th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Great eye to find this awesome close up
June 30th, 2024  
Karen ace
Your butterfly captures are absolutely beautiful. Each one is such a delight, and this one is no exception. Awesome!
June 30th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture!
June 30th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Lol - I think she has the back foot anchored around the edge of the leaf...
June 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
Marvelous shot!
June 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
June 30th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Stunning capture
June 30th, 2024  
