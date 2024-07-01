Sign up
Photo 1997
Photo 1997
Tastiest Thistle in Town
A bunch of monarchs stopped off at this tasty thistle watering hole... it wasn't the only one in town but it was the most popular one.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
6
6
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2374
photos
164
followers
151
following
547% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
28th June 2024 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bloom
,
bokeh
,
thistle
,
butterflies
,
monarchs
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
smith-gilbert-gardens
Beverley
ace
Superb… such an amazing photo!
I’m keeping my eye out for butterflies…
July 1st, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, such an incredibly sharp focus on this image
July 1st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
This is how Pacific Grove looks earlier in the year. They call themselves the monarch city. Beautiful cluster and the bokeh sets them off.
July 1st, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful capture!!
July 1st, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Wonderful capture
July 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful capture.
July 1st, 2024
I’m keeping my eye out for butterflies…