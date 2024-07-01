Previous
Tastiest Thistle in Town by kvphoto
Photo 1997

Tastiest Thistle in Town

A bunch of monarchs stopped off at this tasty thistle watering hole... it wasn't the only one in town but it was the most popular one.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
547% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Superb… such an amazing photo!
I’m keeping my eye out for butterflies…
July 1st, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Wow, such an incredibly sharp focus on this image
July 1st, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
This is how Pacific Grove looks earlier in the year. They call themselves the monarch city. Beautiful cluster and the bokeh sets them off.
July 1st, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful capture!!
July 1st, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Wonderful capture
July 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful capture.
July 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise