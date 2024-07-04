Previous
Butterfly & Bee by kvphoto
Photo 2000

Butterfly & Bee

"Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee."

--Muhammad Ali--so happy to see this beautiful Eastern Tiger Swallowtail visit our pollinator garden.
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Susan Wakely ace
A beauty.
July 4th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful.
July 4th, 2024  
Kate ace
Awesome capture of this beautiful butterfly and the companion bee
July 4th, 2024  
