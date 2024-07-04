Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 2000
Butterfly & Bee
"Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee."
--Muhammad Ali--so happy to see this beautiful Eastern Tiger Swallowtail visit our pollinator garden.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
3
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2379
photos
164
followers
151
following
547% complete
View this month »
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
Latest from all albums
349
1996
1997
1998
1999
350
351
2000
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
3rd July 2024 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
butterfly
,
eastern-tiger-swallowtail
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
carolina-phlox
Susan Wakely
ace
A beauty.
July 4th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful.
July 4th, 2024
Kate
ace
Awesome capture of this beautiful butterfly and the companion bee
July 4th, 2024
