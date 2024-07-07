Previous
Sweet Spot by kvphoto
Photo 2003

Sweet Spot

"The nectar of life is sweet only when shared with others."

--Adam Mickiewicz--I posted an inverted version of this same shot today... I've been inspired to give it a try by @robz & @k9photo Here is a link: https://365project.org/kvphoto/extras/2024-07-07
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
548% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
I'm amazed with all the butterflies
July 7th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
The is just glorious chaos but ever so beautiful, Fav
July 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
July 7th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Stunningly beautiful capture
July 7th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Gorgeous
July 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise