Previous
Photo 2003
Sweet Spot
"The nectar of life is sweet only when shared with others."
--Adam Mickiewicz--I posted an inverted version of this same shot today... I've been inspired to give it a try by
@robz
&
@k9photo
Here is a link:
https://365project.org/kvphoto/extras/2024-07-07
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2383
photos
165
followers
151
following
548% complete
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
1999
350
351
2000
2001
2002
2003
352
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
28th June 2024 1:48pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
flowers
,
butterflies
,
nectar
,
monarch
,
echinacea
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
smith-gilbert-gardens
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I'm amazed with all the butterflies
July 7th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
The is just glorious chaos but ever so beautiful, Fav
July 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
July 7th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Stunningly beautiful capture
July 7th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Gorgeous
July 7th, 2024
