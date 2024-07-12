Sign up
Previous
Photo 2008
Wings of Shiny Blue & Black
“Photography takes an instant out of time, altering life by holding it still.”
—Dorothea Lange
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
3
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2388
photos
165
followers
152
following
550% complete
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2002
2003
352
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
9th July 2024 12:14pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
butterfly
,
allium
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
pipevine-swallowtail
Mags
ace
Very beautiful capture!
July 12th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Great capture and a beautiful pattern on the wings.
July 12th, 2024
Dave
ace
Beautiful against the purple of the flowers
July 12th, 2024
