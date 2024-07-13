Previous
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail by kvphoto
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail

“Keep your face always toward the sunshine - and shadows will fall behind you.”

—Walt Whitman
Diana ace
Beautiful with the backlighting.
July 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
Love the backlight and detail.
July 13th, 2024  
